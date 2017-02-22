Crime

February 22, 2017 9:53 AM

Man, 69, found shot at house just outside Raleigh, sheriff’s office says

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

RALEIGH

A 69-year-old man was found shot Tuesday night at a house just north of Spring Forest Road, the Wake County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff’s office did not say in a statement Wednesday if they had determined whether a crime was involved. The man’s wounds were not believed to be life-threatening, and he was taken to WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh for treatment, official said.

The man was at 5701 Paul Road in a subdivision near Louisburg Road that is surrounded by Raleigh but is outside the city.

Deputies went to the one-story house after getting a call about 8 p.m. that there had been a shooting, the statement said.

The man’s name was not disclosed.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Dramatic video shows D.C. police rescuing man from burning car

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos