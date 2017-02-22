Man brought from MS to face 2013 child-rape charges from Raleigh and Cary police

Henry Arnaldo Padilla-Amaya, wanted by Raleigh and Cary police on child-rape and other charges dating as far back as 2005, was returned to Wake County early Wednesday after being arrested in Mississippi, where a computer check during a January traffic stop alerted authorities to North Carolina arrest warrants that police obtained in 2013.
The warrants, which the two agencies obtained on March 26 and 27, 2013, accuse Padilla-Amaya, 32, of two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sex offense with a child and five counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.
Raleigh police listed one victim. Cary police listed three.
The rape charges – one in each community – apply when a child is under 13. The sexual-offense charges – one in each place – also use that criterion. An indecent liberties charge applies if the victim is under 16.
According to the warrants, the case in Raleigh involved rape, sex-offense and and two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child who was 7 years old.
Raleigh detectives wrote that incidents began in mid-June 2005 and continued through the end of September 2010. The child knew Padilla-Amaya beforehand, police spokesman Laura Hourigan said.
In the Cary cases, the warrants accuse Padilla-Amaya of rape, sex offense and taking indecent liberties through 2009 and 2010 with a child who was 11 and 12 years old during that time. They also list an indecent-liberties charge involving a child who was 7 to 9 years old during 2011 and 2012 and the same charge for a child who was 7 and 8 years old during 2012.
When Padilla-Amaya was booked into the Wake County Detention Center, where he was held on $1 million bail, he was listed as living in Mississippi, although with no specific address.
Raleigh police had listed him in their warrants as living at 4708 River Creek Run at the time. Cary police listed him as living at 104 Walnut St.
Capt. Randall Rhyne, head of investigations for Cary police, said detectives were told that Padilla-Amaya was stopped for a traffic infraction in Rankin County, Miss., is late January. When police made a computer inquiry, the Wake County charges were listed.
Records showed that Padilla-Amaya waived extradition on Feb. 14, Rhyne said. Officials from North Carolina went to Mississippi to bring him back.
Ron Gallagher
