Man gave girl, 14, marijuana and took indecent liberties in Raleigh park, police say

Police late Wednesday arrested Demerius Quantez Rudolph of Lillington on charges that he encouraged a 14-year-old girl to smoke marijuana and tried to "engage in a sexual act" with her at the city’s Carolina Pines Park on Lake Wheeler Road.
Rudolph, 23, was charged with attempted statutory sex offense and contributing to the delinquency of a minor and with taking indecent liberties with a child.
Records show police arrested Rudolph about 10 p.m. He was held in lieu of $250,000 bail.
Identification that police found showed Rudolph lived in Lillington, but he gave an address of 1638 Ravensong Circle in Fuquay-Varina when he was being booked into the Wake County Detention Center.
