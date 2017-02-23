Crime

February 23, 2017 10:03 AM

Man gave girl, 14, marijuana and took indecent liberties in Raleigh park, police say

By Ron Gallagher

RALEIGH

Police late Wednesday arrested Demerius Quantez Rudolph of Lillington on charges that he encouraged a 14-year-old girl to smoke marijuana and tried to "engage in a sexual act" with her at the city’s Carolina Pines Park on Lake Wheeler Road.

Rudolph, 23, was charged with attempted statutory sex offense and contributing to the delinquency of a minor and with taking indecent liberties with a child.

Records show police arrested Rudolph about 10 p.m. He was held in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Identification that police found showed Rudolph lived in Lillington, but he gave an address of 1638 Ravensong Circle in Fuquay-Varina when he was being booked into the Wake County Detention Center.

