State charges company owner kept $105,000 withheld from workers for income tax

A woman from High Point surrendered in Raleigh on Wednesday on a charge by state revenue officials that she embezzled more than $105,000 in income tax withheld from workers at her company for 5½ years, starting in 2011.
Jill Gilstrap Clodfelter, 47, was charged in a arrest warrant sworn out by a Department of Revenue investigator. She is accused of embezzling state property worth more than $100,000.
The warrant said Clodfelter was the president and owner of Regional Site Solutions when $105,457 in taxes withheld from workers was not turned over to the state between the start of 2011 and June 29 last year.
Clodfelter was released on $100,000 bail, and a Wake County magistrate noted that officials said she “has satisfied the majority of debt.”
