State charges company owner kept $105,000 withheld from workers for income tax

0:45 Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina, nicknamed 'Trump-A-Gator' Pause

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

1:57 NASA announces 7 Earth-size worlds orbiting star nearby could hold life

2:37 Tennessee family battles HOA after daughter is nearly strangled

2:57 Resident regrets following and photographing man walking in Waldo

2:29 Mexico President Peña Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

2:33 When homes associations go bad