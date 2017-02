1:08 Sen. Meredith: 'Sec. Hall is openly defying...the very plain language found in the NC Constitution' Pause

3:20 Cooper calls for both sides to tone down rhetoric on HB2 repeal

1:08 NC Senate committee votes to subpoena cabinet appointee Larry Hall

0:45 Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina, nicknamed 'Trump-A-Gator'

1:12 Sen. Hise: 'We have reached a point that the executive branch is challenging the constitutional authority of the general assembly'

0:26 Man worries friend is among victims in bar shooting

1:33 Police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline

3:40 Cancer survivor talks about life before Obamacare