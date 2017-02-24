2 men wounded in shooting a few blocks from Hillside High School, 2 other schools

0:45 Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina, nicknamed 'Trump-A-Gator' Pause

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

2:57 Resident regrets following and photographing man walking in Waldo

1:24 Waldo homeowners group tries to make amends after man’s arrest

0:50 The White House says transgender policies best left to the states

0:37 Customer finds swastikas on the soles of his shoes

2:23 'We always knew it would be solved,' said Tara Grinstead's stepmother

0:59 Serena Williams talks equal pay, Novak Djokovic at Miami Open

0:47 Accused killer of Tara Grinstead arrives in court