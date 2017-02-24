2 men wounded in shooting a few blocks from Hillside High School, 2 other schools

Police on Friday were investigating a shooting that wounded two men in a neighborhood near Hillside High School on Thursday.
The men, who police said received serious but not life-threatening injuries, called police for help after driving to a convenience store at Cook Road and Fayetteville Street, police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said.
The men, whose names were not disclosed, told police they had been in a vehicle on Tralea Drive when they were wounded.
Police released no other details about the incident.
Hillside High School is at the end of Cook Road. Mt. Zion Christian Academy and W.G. Pearson Elementary School are in the same area.
