Moore County investigators seize 5,700 pills, charge 2 men in narcotics arrests

Moore County sheriff's investigators charged two men Wednesday and Thursday with narcotics felonies and said one of the men had more than 5,400 oxycodone pills.
Christopher Ray Stanton, 42, of 1300 13th St. in Lillington was charged with trafficking in opiates and getting them through fraud, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
Narcotics investigators found 5,424 oxycodone doses, 278 hydrocodone pills and eight doses of suboxone during the arrest Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said.
Thursday, investigators said, they arrested Dillion Lee Williams, 23, of 319 E. South St. in Aberdeen was charged with fraudulently trying to get a controlled substance by changing the quantity on an oxycodone prescription he had been given.
Both men were ordered to appear in court on Tuesday and released.
