Raleigh man arrested on 2013 child-sex charges filed by Cary police

Will Owens Jr., 40, of Raleigh was arrested Thursday evening on a child sex-offense charge that Cary police say happened in late 2013.
In an arrest warrant obtained Jan. 28, Cary police accused Will of first-degree sex offense with a child and taking indecent liberties with a child. Both are felonies.
The warrant says the incidents happened between the child’s 12th birthday in fall of 2013 and the end of November.
Police arrested Will near his home at 2138 Groundwater Place, record showed.
A magistrate set Will’s bail at $1 million, and he was held at the Wake County Detention Center.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
