Chapel Hill police say Red Roof Inn shooting is considered a homicide

The death of a man found shot at a Red Roof Inn early Sunday is being investigated as a homicide, police said Monday.
Edward Young III, 21, died at Duke University Hospital in Durham, where he was taken after police found him, they said.
Officers were sent to the hotel at 5623 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd. at 1:22 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report that shots had been heard.
Police have not disclosed where Young was from or if they know why he was at the hotel.
The hotel is in the part of Chapel Hill that is in Durham County.
Authorities asked anyone who has information concerning the incident to please call 911 immediately. Callers who want to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments