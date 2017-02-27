2nd man accused in a 1997 Raleigh homicide is returned from Los Angeles

Lee Dimitri Speller, whom Raleigh police named this month in an arrest warrant for murder in a 1997 shooting, was returned from California on Sunday afternoon.
Speller, 40, was arrested in Los Angeles County after the warrant was issued Jan. 6. He has been living in Lancaster, Calif., arrest records show.
Speller and Shamel Keyon Weiner, 39, are both accused of murder in the May 1997 death of Kareem Augustus Jones.
Jones was shot to death after men broke into an apartment on Varsity Drive, near North Carolina State University’s Centennial Campus.
No one else in the apartment was hurt, police said.
Weiner was arrested at a Sandy Forks Road apartment complex three days after police obtained the warrants.
Police said the charges against Weiner and Speller resulted from a routine reexamination of an unsolved case.
In the arrest warrant, police listed Lee’s middle name as Demetrius. He was booked into the Wake County Detention Center as Lee Dimitri Speller, however.
