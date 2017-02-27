Nathan Holden found guilty of murdering in-laws

A Wake County jury found Nathan Holden guilty of first-degree murder for the killings of his in-laws in Wendell in 2014, apparently rejecting the argument made by his attorneys that the crime was not pre-meditated.
Holden, 32, was also found guilty of attempting to kill his wife, Latonya Holden, while the couple’s three children hid in a bedroom closet.
Holden’s attorney, Elizabeth Hambouger, told the jury at the beginning of the trial that he shot Latonya Holden’s parents, Sylvester and Angelia Taylor, and beat and shot her at the Taylors home on April 9, 2014. But Hambouger said Holden had not planned to commit the crimes in advance and therefore could not be guilty of first-degree murder.
The jury began deliberating the case Thursday afternoon and spent most of Friday with it. The verdict was read in court about 11:30 a.m. Monday.
The guilty verdict means Holden faces the possibility of being put to death. The sentencing phase in the case will begin Tuesday morning.
Nathan and Latonya Holden had been married for a decade and had three children together. But their marriage was coming apart in late 2013, and Latonya Holden told her husband she wanted a divorce and moved in with her parents in Wendell.
The two struggled over custody issues, and Latonya Holden said he had threatened to kill her and harm their children. She persuaded a Wake County judge to issue a domestic violence protective order in January 2014. In that application for protection, she let Wake County officials know her husband had a gun, but a Wake deputy failed to confiscate it when he went to Nathan Holden’s home to serve the order.
Prosecutors say on the day of the shootings, Holden had brought his teenage son to the Taylors’ house, then went inside the house, where he shot Angelia Taylor. When Sylvester Taylor came running toward the house from the yeard, prosecutors say Holden shot him.
Latonya Holden huddled her children, then ages 8, 9 and 15, inside the back bedroom closet. Prosecutors say Holden came into the bedroom, hit his estranged wife on the head with the butt of his gun, then fired a shot at her face that glanced off a tooth. As Latonya Holden begged from her knees, prosecutors said, Holden fired two more shots, one that pierced his wife’s chest and another found later by investigators.
Prosecutors say that after the shooting, Holden opened the closet door where his children were and handed a phone to his son.
The children called emergency dispatchers for help, and Holden fled with the gun to the field behind his house, where investigators later found him.
Thomasi McDonald: 919-829-4533, @tmcdona75589225
