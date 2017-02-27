Wake Forest police ask help finding man who fled checkpoint, injured officer

6:38 Michael Peterson reacts after pleading guilty to manslaughter Pause

3:10 Michael Peterson pleads guilty to manslaughter, victim's family reacts

2:07 Mike Peterson's son talks about the 15 years since his father's first trial

2:47 Survivor of attack that killed her parents testifies

5:41 Who killed Julian Pierce? - A daughter's search for the truth

3:23 Longtime lung transplant survivor "So eternally grateful," to donor

1:20 House Speaker Moore opposes Cooper HB2 compromise

1:29 Time lapse video of a house moving through Raleigh

2:08 UNC's Justin Jackson on win over Pitt