Wake Forest police ask help finding man who fled checkpoint, injured officer

Police in Wake Forest are looking for man who they say knocked down an officer with his car early Monday and drove off, fled on foot after the car got stuck and ran through a couple's house to elude pursuers.
Jared Timothy Knaus, 28, had been stopped at a driver’s license checkpoint on Wait Avenue at Bowling Forest about 12:20 a.m., police said.
Officers at the checkpoint smelled marijuana, they said, and asked for permission to search Knaus’ car. They said Knaus agreed and got out of the car, then decided to get back in and leave.
Knaus and officers struggled, a police statement, said, and the car dragged Officer J.L. McArthur briefly and knocked him down in the roadway. He got a minor knee injury, police said.
The checkpoint was at the entrance to the Bowling Green subdivision, and Knaus drove in there and got stuck in woods off Gracie Girl Way, police said.
Police said they then got a call from residents at a Basley Street house in a neighboring subdivision. They reported that Knaus ran in their front door and fled out the back door when they confronted him, police said.
Police asked anyone with information that might help them find Knaus to call the Police Department Tip Line at 919-435-9610. All calls are confidential.
Officers have charged Knaus with felony fleeing to elude police and with felony and misdemeanor assault on a law enforcement officer. They said there may be other charges.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
