February 27, 2017 4:32 PM

Clayton man charged with statutory rape of 15-year-old

By Abbie Bennett and Drew Jackson

CLAYTON

A Clayton man was arrested on statutory rape charges on Sunday, and investigators say he may have met the teen through church, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Todd Jancso, 24, of Killarney Lane was arrested at River Dell Elementary School on Buffalo Road at 2:25 a.m. Sunday and charged with the statutory rape of a 15-year-old girl, Capt. Jeff Caldwell of the sheriff’s department said in an email.

While investigating, deputies were told that Jancso was a youth coordinator at Elizabeth United Methodist Church in Smithfield, where he may have met the teen during a church function, Caldwell said.

Calls and emails to the church were not immediately returned.

