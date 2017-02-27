Group that kidnapped Wake prosecutor’s father sentenced to decades in prison

The men and women who conspired with Kelvin Melton, a high-ranking member of the Bloods gang, to orchestrate the kidnapping of the father of a Wake County prosecutor were sentenced to prison on Monday in federal court.
Melton, who is serving a life sentence in a federal prison in Colorado, was convicted last year of kidnapping and other charges related to the scheme he orchestrated from prison with a contraband mobile phone.
The sentencing on Monday brings to close another chapter in a criminal case that dates back to April 2014, when Frank Janssen, the father of Colleen Janssen, an assistant Wake County district attorney at the time, was kidnapped from his Wake Forest home and driven to Atlanta.
FBI agents rescued Frank Janssen from an Atlanta apartment after he was held there for five days.
Court hearings and documents filed in the cases have provided a look at how street gangs work, as well as how money can flow from members outside prison walls to incarcerated leaders. The cases also have exposed the prevalence of contraband phones inside state prisons and put a focus on corrupt guards who help smuggle them to inmates.
Those sentenced on Monday are:
▪ Tianna Daney Maynard, who helped coordinate the kidnapping, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for conspiracy to commit kidnapping and a consecutive seven-year term for using a firearm during the kidnapping.
▪ Quantavious Thompson and Jakym Tibbs, who abducted Janssen from his home, each were sentenced to 42 years in prison for conspiracy to kidnap and aiding and abetting kidnapping. Both men also were convicted of a firearm charge.
▪ Clifton Roberts was sentenced to 37 years in prison on a charge of conspiracy to kidnap, and Patricia Ann Kramer received a 30-year prison sentence for the same charge.
▪ Jenna Martin was sentenced to 25 years for the conspiracy conviction, and Jevante Price received a 20-year sentence. Price also was convicted of a weapons charge.
▪ Michael Gooden was sentenced to 30 years for aiding and abetting kidnapping and attempted kidnapping, as well as a firearms charge.
