Group that kidnapped Wake prosecutor’s father sentenced to decades in prison

6:38 Michael Peterson reacts after pleading guilty to manslaughter Pause

3:10 Michael Peterson pleads guilty to manslaughter, victim's family reacts

2:05 Craig Stephen Hicks death penalty hearing

2:28 Man charged in murders of 3 students in Chapel Hill makes court appearance

2:07 Mike Peterson's son talks about the 15 years since his father's first trial

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

3:23 Longtime lung transplant survivor "So eternally grateful," to donor

1:18 Velvet Cloak Inn demolished to make room for student housing

4:31 AP Exclusive: Abuse allegations surface at Word of Faith Fellowship