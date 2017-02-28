Man sought after fleeing Wake Forest checkpoint arrested while walking in town

Police on Monday night arrested a man they said had fled in a car from a checkpoint shortly after midnight Sunday and hurt a police officer in the process.
Officials said officers saw Jared Timothy Knaus, 28, walking on Opposition Way a little after 8 p.m. following a call from a resident who said he had seen him.
Knaus, whose address was listed in arrest records as being in Wilmington, had been stopped at a driver’s license checkpoint on Wait Avenue at Bowling Forest about 12:20 a.m. Monday, police said.
Officers at the checkpoint smelled marijuana, they said, and asked for permission to search Knaus’ car. They said Knaus agreed and got out of the car, then decided to get back in and leave.
Knaus and officers struggled, a police statement said, and the car dragged Officer J.L. McArthur briefly and knocked him down in the roadway. He received a minor knee injury, police said.
The checkpoint was at the entrance to the Bowling Green subdivision, and Knaus drove in there and got stuck in woods off Gracie Girl Way, police said.
Police said they then got a call from residents in a house on Basley Street in a neighboring subdivision who reported that Knaus ran in their front door and fled out the back door.
Officers charged Knaus with felony fleeing to elude police and with felony and misdemeanor assault on a law enforcement officer. He was being held in lieu of $15,000 bail at the Wake County Detention Center.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments