Wake County man faces charges of sexual acts with preteen girl in 2013, 2014

A 58-year-old Wake County man was arrested Tuesday night on charges that he was involved in sexual acts with a preteen girl in 2013 and 2014.
Roy Lee Thompson was arrested at his home at 5604 Holland Church Road.
Arrest warrants issued Tuesday to Wake County Sheriff’s Office investigators accused Thompson of two counts each of first-degree statutory sexual offense and taking indecent liberties with a child, which are felonies.
The incidents happened between June 1, 2013, and the beginning of September 2014, the warrants alleged.
The sheriff’s office did not specify the girl’s exact age, but the sexual-offense statute is applied in cases in which the victim is under 13. It covers a range of actions.
The indecent liberties charge specifies that a victim must be less than 16 years old.
Thompson was held on $1 million bail pending a court appearance.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments