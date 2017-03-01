Police charge man stole from neighbors’ homes in Cary’s Carpenter Village development

A man broke into three homes in his own Carpenter Village subdivision in the past week and took valuables worth more than $42,000, police said in charges they made Tuesday.
Alexis Diez, 38, was arrested at his home at 500 Revere Crossing Lane, an apartment building in the development off Morrisville Carpenter Road.
According to charges police filed, Diez broke into two houses on Hamilton Hedge Place – one on Tuesday and one sometime between Friday and Tuesday.
Another arrest warrant accused Diez of breaking into an Ivy Tree Lane home last Thursday.
Three charges stated that police believe Diez is the one who took a little over $5,000 worth of jewelry, electronics, camera equipment and a handgun in the first break-in.
They accused him of taking $1,200 worth of goods in the break-in that happened Tuesday, and $36,000 worth of jewelry and silver from the house that was broken into over the weekend.
Diez faces three counts of breaking and entering and three counts of felony larceny.
A magistrate set Diez’s bail at $100,000 and ordered him to turn over his passport to court officials.
