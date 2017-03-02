2 cruisers rammed, Wake County deputy jumps to safety before chase ends with arrest

Wake County sheriff's deputies charged a Franklin County man with smashing a stolen SUV into two sheriff's office cars and trying to run down one deputy Wednesday during a car and foot chase that began with an attempt to stop the vehicle.
Kiwane Martez Clifton, 20, of 20 Green Pastures Road, near Louisburg, was arrested after being treated at WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh, where he was taken to be treated for minor injuries he received when the Chevrolet Suburban crashed a shirt time after authorities said it hit two deputies’ cruisers while the deputies were in them.
He also was charged with trying to hit a deputy who was on foot, stealing the Suburban earlier in the day and fleeing to elude authorities.
The chase began about 12:30 p.m. when a deputy tried to stop the SUV on Wendell Boulevard, near Rolesville Road, because he knew it had been stolen and because he knew Raleigh police wanted Clifton.
Raleigh officers said in arrest warrants issued Feb. 6 that they had found cocaine and alprazolam in a car from which Clifton ran after it smashed into eight parked cars on Coleman Street late the previous night.
Deputies, State Highway Patrol troopers and local police searched for Clifton on foot when he abandoned the Suburban and ran into nearby woods, the sheriff’s office said.
After Clifton was released from the hospital, deputies charged him with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon in a government official, attempted assault with a deadly weapon, larceny of a vehicle, fleeing to elude, two counts of damaging the sheriff’s office cars and resisting arrest.
The Raleigh arrest warrants charged Clifton with possession with intent to sell or distribute cocaine and alprazolam, misdemeanor marijuana possession, and eight counts of hit-and-run from a crash.
A magistrate set Clifton’s bail at $550,000.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments