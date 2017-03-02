Cary man faces arson, assault charges after fire attempt at Keener Street house

What police said was a domestic dispute led to firefighters being called to a Keener Street house Thursday morning and to arson, assault and breaking and entering charges against David Neal Reynolds.
Reynolds, 37, was arrested shortly before 8 a.m. at the house at 313 Keener St.
Police charged Reynolds with first-degree arson, assault on a female, assault by strangulation, and felony breaking an entering, arrest records showed.
The charges stemmed from a domestic dispute, police said.
According to a town spokeswoman, firefighters said it appeared there had been an attempt to set a fire, but they did not have to extinguish anything when they arrived.
Reynolds was held without bail at the Wake County detention Center.
