Crime

March 2, 2017 11:28 AM

Cary man faces arson, assault charges after fire attempt at Keener Street house

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

CARY

What police said was a domestic dispute led to firefighters being called to a Keener Street house Thursday morning and to arson, assault and breaking and entering charges against David Neal Reynolds.

Reynolds, 37, was arrested shortly before 8 a.m. at the house at 313 Keener St.

Police charged Reynolds with first-degree arson, assault on a female, assault by strangulation, and felony breaking an entering, arrest records showed.

The charges stemmed from a domestic dispute, police said.

According to a town spokeswoman, firefighters said it appeared there had been an attempt to set a fire, but they did not have to extinguish anything when they arrived.

Reynolds was held without bail at the Wake County detention Center.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Nathan Holden found guilty of murdering in-laws

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos