Slain Raleigh toddler’s father pleads guilty to second-degree murder

Steven Blue, the Raleigh man whose 2-year-old son was reported missing on Christmas Eve in 2014, then was found dead in a branch of Falls Lake, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Friday morning.
Steven Blue had been charged with first-degree murder. His wife, Briana Loriel Dangerfield, was charged with helping to conceal the crime.
Tristan Matthew Blue’s remains were found in Beaver Dam Lake, a branch of Falls Lake, two days after Blue and Dangerfield reported him missing. The state medical examiner’s office was unable to determine how Tristan died because of the poor condition of his remains.
Police charged Blue and Dangerfield on Christmas Day, before his body was found. They think he died at the apartment on Portree Place, off Buck Jones Road, before his body was cut and burned and disposed of in the lake.
