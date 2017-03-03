Slain Cary teacher told friend to look to estranged husband if ‘something happened’

A Wake County elementary school teacher who was shot to death in December outside her parents' home had told a friend that “if something ever happened to her,” it would be because of her estranged husband, Cary police said in asking for a search warrant.
David Sloan Williams, 55, was charged with murder several hours after Michele Kennington Williams, 51, was found dead in her bullet-riddled minivan on Dec. 9. Her parent’s town home on Collington Drive also had been hit by bullets, police told a magistrate.
Witnesses told police that the kindergarten teacher at Timber Drive Elementary School had said seen David Williams driving in front of her parents’ home in recent weeks and was worried, detectives said.
“Michele further advised the individuals of her concern and stated to at least one close friend that David would be the person responsible if something ever happened to her,” the warrant applications said.
The completed warrants, issued Dec. 20, were returned to the court clerk’s office late Thursday afternoon.
Police had asked for permission to search a Lenovo laptop computer that David Williams used in his job as a financial analyst at a Duke Energy office on South Wilmington Street in Raleigh and cell phones and Apple iPads found in her car and in his car and home.
In laying out why they needed the search warrants, detectives said David Williams had purchased a handgun, a rifle and ammunition for both weapons. The rifle and a scope and bullets “appear to have been purchased on or after July 24.”
They did not disclose when David Williams got the handgun, what calibers the guns were or what kinds of bullets were used to kill Michele Williams.
They did say they had evidence that, “David and Michele had been negotiating a separation agreement ... and David was upset with the financial terms of the most recent proposed separation agreement” that her attorney had sent him.
Witnesses told police that they had seen David Williams waiting outside his parents-in-law’s home before his wife arrived home that evening.
About 30 minutes after the shooting, police said, David Williams approached two Cary detectives who were working off-duty in uniform at Cary Towne Center and said he thought police were looking for him.
An on-duty detective questioned Williams about that, the warrant applications say, but he would not explain what he meant.
David Williams is being held without bail at the Wake County Detention Center. No court hearings were scheduled in his case as of Friday.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
