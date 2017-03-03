More than 2 pounds of cocaine seized at North Raleigh apartment, police report

A Raleigh man has been charged with having more than a kilogram of cocaine and conspiring to deliver it Thursday night.
Narcotics detectives arrested Edward Anthony Nelson, 38, at his home at 6311 Mirkirk Crossing in an apartment complex off Old Wake Forest Road.
An arrest warrant charged Nelson with two counts of the highest level of cocaine trafficking, a Class D felony, saying he had the drug and transported it.
The warrant also accused Nelson of conspiring with someone whose name police did not know to delivery the drug.
A report about the arrest said it involved “more than a kilogram” of cocaine, a police spokeswoman said. A kilogram is equivalent to 2.2 pounds.
The warrant listed “more than 400 grams” of the drug, which is the threshold for the highest trafficking charge.
Nelson was held in lieu of $500,000 bail pending a court appearance.
Being convicted of a Class D felony carries a prison sentence of 175 to 222 months.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
