Son ended argument by shooting his dad dead, Johnston County investigators charge

A dispute between a father and son late Saturday was apparently what led to the son's being charged with shooting the father to death at a home on U.S. 70A between Princeton and Pine Level, Johnston County sheriff's deputies said.
Investigators charged Evan Thomas Lee, 37, with murder after deputies found 68-year-old James Russell Lee dead at the home he owned at 3806 U.S. Hwy 70A. They were called about 9 p.m., Capt. Jeff Caldwell said.
“The shooting appears to be the result of a domestic dispute,” Caldwell said. Officials did not disclose whether they know what dispute was about.
Lee was held without bail in the Johnston County Jail.
