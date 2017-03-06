Crime

March 6, 2017 9:35 AM

Son ended argument by shooting his dad dead, Johnston County investigators charge

By Ron Gallagher

PRINCETON

A dispute between a father and son late Saturday was apparently what led to the son's being charged with shooting the father to death at a home on U.S. 70A between Princeton and Pine Level, Johnston County sheriff's deputies said.

Investigators charged Evan Thomas Lee, 37, with murder after deputies found 68-year-old James Russell Lee dead at the home he owned at 3806 U.S. Hwy 70A. They were called about 9 p.m., Capt. Jeff Caldwell said.

“The shooting appears to be the result of a domestic dispute,” Caldwell said. Officials did not disclose whether they know what dispute was about.

Lee was held without bail in the Johnston County Jail.

