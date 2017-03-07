Man who told Garner bank teller ‘I’m desperate’ is in custody on armed-robbery charge

Joel David Dasher handed a teller at a Fifth Third Bank branch a note one day last October that said, "I have a weapon and I am desperate” and then fled with more than $2,500 in cash, police said when they swore out an arrest warrant for him later that day.
Monday afternoon, Dasher, 52, turned himself in at the Wake County Detention Center to face the charge in the warrant, robbery with a deadly weapon.
A magistrate set his bail at $200,000.
When police drew up the arrest warrant on Oct. 17, they said Dasher lived at an Econo Lodge hotel on Mechanical Boulevard. When he was booked Monday, he told officials he lives on Early Rise Street, a Raleigh address, now.
In the arrest warrant, police said the note read, “Give me a (sic) money in the drawer. I have a weapon and I am desperate.”
The teller handed over $2,567, the charge said.
