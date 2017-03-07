2 loaded guns spotted in carry-on bag at RDU checkpoint

Transportation Security Administration agents stopped a man checking in for a flight at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Tuesday and called police when X-rays showed two loaded handguns in the man's carry-on bag, the TSA said.
The man, whose name TSA did not disclose, was going through the TSA’s Precheck checkpoint shortly after 7 a.m. when agents found the guns, a TSA statement said.
It said the man was questioned by police and issued a citation.
“TSA officers staffing the checkpoint X-ray machines detected the firearms as they passed along the conveyor belt inside the traveler’s carry-on bags,” TSA spokesman Mike England said in the statement.
A checkpoint is shut down when a firearm is detected, England said, and passengers who are waiting to go through are delayed, England said.
The two guns found Tuesday were the eighth and ninth ones spotted by TSA at RDU this year, England said.
