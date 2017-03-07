Wake Forest police investigate SWAT hoax

Someone requested SWAT’s help but it turned out to be a hoax and now police are investigating.
Police are calling it a “swatting” incident, which happens when someone makes a hoax call to 911 or through other means to draw a response from law enforcement – usually a SWAT team.
At about 9 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report of a death inside an apartment at Bexley at Heritage along Heritage Lake Road. Several Wake Forest police units were dispatched, including the Tactical Service Unit and a part of Heritage Lake Road was closed.
After entering the apartment and questioning the resident, police determined the report was fake.
Preliminary investigation findings show the report of a death came from Florida.
No other information was immediately available.
Swatting incidents are “especially disturbing” because they place innocent citizens and emergency personnel at risk while diverting police attention and resources, the Wake Forest department said in a news release Tuesday.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
