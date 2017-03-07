Chapel Hill bank robbed, police search for suspect

Police are searching for a man they say robbed the PNC Bank on East Rosemary Street Tuesday.
Police responded to a reported robbery at the bank Tuesday afternoon at about 4:47 p.m.
The suspect entered the bank, demanded money, displayed a weapon and then left on foot in the direction of North Street, police said in a news release. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police said the suspect is a black man about 50-60 years old, between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall with a slender build. The suspect was wearing glasses, a black baseball cap, navy blue polo-style shirt with green and white stripes and a black jacket with a red design.
Anyone with information about the robbery should call the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 or Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrest.
The North Carolina Bankers Association offers a reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of anyone responsible for robbing a bank or savings institution in North Carolina.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
