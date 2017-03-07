Crime

March 7, 2017 9:35 PM

Police charge former basketball coach with 105 new child-sex charges

By ABC11 Eyewitness News

Former Fayetteville youth basketball coach Rodney Scott faces 105 additional child-sex charges after an eighth alleged victim comes forward, ABC11 Eyewitness News reports. Police charged him with 21 new counts for each of 5 different violations.

Read more here.

