Police charge former basketball coach with 105 new child-sex charges

Former Fayetteville youth basketball coach Rodney Scott faces 105 additional child-sex charges after an eighth alleged victim comes forward, ABC11 Eyewitness News reports. Police charged him with 21 new counts for each of 5 different violations.
March 7, 2017 9:35 PM
Former Fayetteville youth basketball coach Rodney Scott faces 105 additional child-sex charges after an eighth alleged victim comes forward, ABC11 Eyewitness News reports. Police charged him with 21 new counts for each of 5 different violations.
Comments