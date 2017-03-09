Apex police charge man with having marijuana, hash, psilocybin and with selling drug

An Apex man is facing felony charges of having marijuana, hashish and hallucinogenic mushrooms that police charged he sold from a hotel room where authorities said he lives.
Police arrested Tristan Wayne Jones, 20, on Wednesday night at the Woodspring Suites extended-stay hotel at 901 Lufkin Road, records showed.
The arrest came just under two months since Jones pleaded guilty to downloading child pornography and was put on three years’ probation.
According to the charges police filed Wednesday, Jones had 102.9 grams (3.6 ounces) of marijuana, 40 grams of psilocybin in mushrooms, 15.4 grams (a half-ounce) of hashish, and drug paraphernalia that included a scale.
They also charged Jones with selling and delivering marijuana to another man and with using the hotel room as a place to keep and sell drugs.
Jones was held in lieu of $40,000 bail.
Jones pleaded guilty Jan. 10 to second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor in July 2016. He was listed as living in Cary then.
Second-degree exploitation is a charge that authorities bring when they believe a person has been uploading or downloading electronic child pornography or copying electronic files or print materials.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
