NC law enforcement officers work with truckers to stop human trafficking

2:04 The voice of the Tar Heels, Woody Durham, lives with a painful silence Pause

2:14 Cops tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not

6:38 Michael Peterson reacts after pleading guilty to manslaughter

0:16 Heavy police presence at shooting scene at Lake Park Condominiums in Raleigh

1:58 UNC mascot models Michael Jordan -inspired CEILING. ROOF. GOAT. t-shirt

2:54 Former criminal, now a politician, explains support for North Carolina's 'Ban the Box' bill

0:43 "Jose's Story" told by National Immigration Forum ad campaign

0:41 UNC pep band rocks ACC Tournament

4:40 Berger: Because of court ruling, "We don't have ... an Ethics Commission or a Board of Elections"