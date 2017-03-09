Former Wake prosecutor gets emotional during testimony at disciplinary hearing

1:58 UNC mascot models Michael Jordan -inspired CEILING. ROOF. GOAT. t-shirt Pause

0:43 "Jose's Story" told by National Immigration Forum ad campaign

2:04 The voice of the Tar Heels, Woody Durham, lives with a painful silence

2:14 Cops tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not

6:38 Michael Peterson reacts after pleading guilty to manslaughter

0:16 Heavy police presence at shooting scene at Lake Park Condominiums in Raleigh

2:43 DNA expert questioned on evidence in Peterson case

2:07 Mike Peterson's son talks about the 15 years since his father's first trial

5:41 Who killed Julian Pierce? - A daughter's search for the truth