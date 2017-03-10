Raleigh police searching for suspect in bank robbery on Fayetteville Street

Police are looking in Downtown Raleigh for a man who robbed the First Citizens Bank on Fayetteville Street on Friday morning.
The robbery, at 239 Fayetteville Street, was reported about 9:40 a.m., Raleigh Police Department spokeswoman Laura Hourigan said.
According to information gathered at the scene, the suspect fled on foot after a teller complied with his demands, Hourigan said. No weapon was seen and no one was hurt in the robbery, Hourigan said.
The suspect is described as a black male about 5 feet 4 inches tall.
Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
