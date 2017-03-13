Crime

March 13, 2017 7:34 AM

Man charged with McDonald’s robbery and bank holdup in Raleigh

By Ron Gallagher

RALEIGH

Police have charged a 45-year-old man with armed robbery and kidnapping in a robbery at a McDonald's restaurant Sunday night on Blue Ridge Road and with an unarmed holdup Friday at a downtown First Citizens bank branch.

Maurice Albert Johnson, for whom authorities had no permanent address, was arrested at the restaurant at 4121 Blue Ridge Road. The holdup happened about 9 p.m.

Police said Johnson had a handgun, and he was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping. The latter charge is often seen in robberies in which a suspect has ordered someone not to move or to move to a certain place.

Police said about $160 was taken.

Early Monday, Johnson was charged with common law robbery in connection with a robbery Friday morning at a First Citizens branch at 239 Fayetteville St.

Police said in an arrest warrant that Johnson threatened violence to get a teller to hand over about $3,700, though he did not have a weapon.

Johnson was held in lieu of $700,00 bail.

