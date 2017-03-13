Charges pending against driver involved in crash that killed two after fleeing police

Charges are still pending against a suspected drunken teen driver who was involved in a high-speed police chase last month that ended in a crash that killed two people, including a 14-year-old girl.
Meanwhile, the Garner Police Department is conducting an internal investigation of the chase, which is standard procedure, according to police Capt. Joe Binns.
The charges against the driver, Kwame Delanta Otis McGregory, 18, of Garner, include two felony counts of death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired and felony speeding to elude arrest. Save for the DWI citation, the charges have not yet been filed because McGregory is still in the hospital, Binns said.
The crash on the evening of Feb. 23 killed two people: Shada Shaquea Taylor, 24, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and Erieyana Shanice Holloway, 14, also of Raleigh, who died the next day, according to Raleigh police.
Investigators say the 2008 Pontiac McGregory was driving was traveling an estimated 90 mph on Hammond Road when it hit the passenger side of a church van that was attempting to make a left turn from Hammond Road onto Interstate 40. The posted speed limit in that section of Hammond is 45 mph, according to a Raleigh police accident report.
The van was owned by Neighbor 2 Neighbor ministries on Blount Street, a short distance from where the accident occurred. Holloway was riding in the church van. The driver of the van, Shaun Dontay Jackson, 36, and Montrell Lewis, 13, both of Raleigh, were both hospitalized with injuries, police reported.
Taylor was a passenger in the Pontiac.
The accident happened just after 7 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Hammond Road. Police say seven minutes earlier a Garner police officer pulled the Pontiac over for speeding at West Garner and Creech roads, according to a recording of police radio traffic about the accident.
A Garner officer told an emergency dispatcher that he was walking toward the Pontiac from his cruiser when the car sped off. The chase coursed through several streets, with the Pontiac running through a red light at the intersection of Tryon and Garner roads and at a stop sign at Garner Road and Rush Street, the officer reported. Tires could be heard squealing over the officer’s radio.
“Extremely careless and reckless,” the pursuing officer reported while describing speeds as fast as 80 mph through town streets.
At one point the Pontiac ran off the road, then came back onto the pavement. The officer lost sight of the car on Rush Street and had turned onto Hammond Road to look for it when they came upon the accident.
Thomasi McDonald
