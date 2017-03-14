Cary police charge man copied, distributed child pornography computer files

A 22-year-old Cary man turned himself in to police Monday afternoon after they obtained arrest warrants charging him with 18 counts of having pornographic computer picture files of preteen boys.
Dylan Shane Matheson was held in lieu of $540,000 bail at the Wake County Detention Center on 18 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Arrest warrants said police had determined that Matheson had the computer files of still photographs last October.
The charges allege that Matheson made copies of some photos and distributed some of them to someone else via email.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
