Wake Forest man accused of trying to draw money from woman’s bank account

A Wake Forest man was charged Monday with stealing and cashing checks worth $21,400 from a woman's mailbox in a bid to steal the money from her Citibank account.
An arrest warrant charged Ryan Philip Mills, 38, with attempting to obtain property by false pretense between Nov. 1, 2016 and Jan. 17.
“The bank caught on and closed the account,” a WAke County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said. Investigators charged Mills after conferring with the district attorney’s office, he said.
The woman had put the checks in the mail, and they were taken from her mailbox, he said.
Mills was charged at the Wake County Detention Center, where he was being held after being arrested last week on a charge of identity theft.
The charge Monday brought Mills’ bail to $65,000, and he remained in custody Tuesday.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
