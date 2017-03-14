Wake sheriff identifies man whose body was found near I-540

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office says it has identified the man whose remains were found late last week in the woods off Interstate 540.
Deputies have not yet determined if foul play was a factor in the death of Luke Sloane Clark, whose partially decomposed body was found Friday night by a motorist walking to find a repair shop after his car broke down on Interstate 540.
Clark’s remains were located in a wooded area 15 to 20 feet from the guardrail just west of Falls of Neuse Road, according to sheriff’s spokesman John Jones.
Clark, 38, was wearing a black short-sleeve shirt and blue jeans, and officers found a paracord bracelet near the body. His hair was in a ponytail, and he appeared to have had hip surgery.
Thomasi McDonald: 919-829-4533, @tmcdona75589225
