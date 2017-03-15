3-year-old NC boy found dead outside home

A 3-year-old boy was found dead outside a house early Wednesday morning and Burke County deputies are investigating.
Law enforcement was called to a house on Hopewell Road south of Morganton – a town about 3 hours from Raleigh and an hour and a half from Charlotte – at about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday where they found the boy dead on the porch of the home, according to multiple reports.
Investigators think the boy may have wandered outside during the night and died from exposure to the cold, according to ABC 11. When deputies arrived, the front door of the home was open and the boy’s mother was asleep inside. Windchills overnight fell below 0 degrees.
No other information – including the identities of the child or his mother – was immediately available.
