Man accused in 90 mph fatal Hammond Road crash moved to Wake jail

A 18-year-old man who police charged was driving a car that crashed into a church van at 90 mph last month on Hammond Road, ending a police chase and killing two people, has been moved from a hospital to jail and is being held on $2.1 million bail.
Kawme Delanta Otis McGregory, whose address was listed as a hotel in Garner, faces two felony charges from Raleigh police and a felony charge and two traffic violations from Garner police.
The chase began shortly before midnight late on Feb. 23, and the crash happened about eight minutes later.
Raleigh police accused McGregory of felony death by vehicle and felony serious injury by vehicle.
Garner officers charged McGregory with fleeing to elude arrest, speeding over 65 mph and driving recklessly to endanger others.
The death charge is for Shada Sahquea Taylor, 25, who was riding with McGregory.
Erieyana Holloway, 14, of Raleigh was riding in the van that was hit and died later that day.
Garner police had begun chasing a 2008 Pontiac when it sped away after being stopped for speeding, they said.
Police had said earlier this week that they were still waiting for McGregory to be released from WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh so they could arrest him.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments