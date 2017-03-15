Cary police charge shopper at mall had 41 counterfeit credit cards

6:38 Michael Peterson reacts after pleading guilty to manslaughter Pause

2:05 Craig Stephen Hicks death penalty hearing

2:28 Man charged in murders of 3 students in Chapel Hill makes court appearance

0:55 Protesters block Chapel Hill Street in front of Durham Police Department

14:06 Durham police chief briefs reporters after fatal officer-involved shooting

1:40 Wake County school system responds to racial tensions

5:35 UNC's Roy Williams: 'I've been criticized for 29 years for not calling timeouts'

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!'

2:58 Gen. Neller on Marine Corps social media misconduct: 'We have a problem'