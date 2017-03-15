Cary police charge shopper at mall had 41 counterfeit credit cards

A man whom Cary police charged with using a phony credit card to get Air Jordan sneakers and a hat at a Foot Locker store had 41 fraudulent cards when police searched him, according to charges they filed Tuesday.
Darius Malik Lee, 20, of Cary got the Jordans and the hat at the store in Cary Towne Center store that morning by using a Visa card that had his name, but someone else’s cloned account information, police said in charging him with obtaining property by false pretense.
Lee also was charge with stealing the identity of the woman whose account information was on the card and with having five or more counterfeit instruments.
The 41 cards had information from multiple banks, the warrant stated.
Lee was held in lieu of $60,000 bail.
Ron Gallagher
