NC police chief arrested again – this time for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend

The Middlesex Police Chief has been arrested again.
Chief William Dennis Murray was arrested Wednesday – the second time in 13 months – and charged with misdemeanor assault of his girlfriend and misdemeanor communicating threats, according to ABC 11.
Nash County deputies turned Murray, 43, over to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and he was being held in the Franklin County Detention Center with no bond.
No other information was immediately available.
In February 2016, Murray was charged with misdemeanor cyberstalking and a Florida man took out protective orders against his wife and Murray.
