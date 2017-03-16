Cocaine, groping figured in car chase, fatal crash, man tells Garner police

The man who was driving a car that crashed into a church van at 90 mph last month, ending a police chase and killing a woman in his car and a 14-year-old girl in the van, told a detective he was fleeing because the woman had crack cocaine was wanted by police and a man in Raleigh threatened him and his family if she did not escape, according to a search warrant returned to court officials.
Kawme McGregory, 18, also is charged with multiple felonies because of the chase and crash. Garner police are investigating whether he should be charged with second-degree murder.
McGregory told the story of what happened on the night of Feb. 23 during an interview last week at WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh, Garner Police Investigator D.M. Robinson said in asking for a warrant to search phones found in the wrecked car.
The woman who died in the car, Shada Sahquea Taylor, 25, was associated with drug-dealing on Bragg Street in Raleigh and told him she was carrying crack cocaine at the time, McGregory told Robinson.
McGregory also said Taylor was grabbing and touching him while they drove, and the “rustling in his pants” made him drive erratically and speed, according to Robinson’s report of their interview.
It was speeding that caught the attention of a Garner police officer.
She wanted to go to a McDonald’s, the 18-year-old told the detective. McGregory missed a turn at Timber Drive and was driving back toward it when he felt Taylor touching his pants, he said.
During the chase, the search warrant application says, she called a man who told McGregory, “You better get her out of there or we will come after you.”
McGregory also told the detective, according to the application, that the 2008 Pontiac G6 was one that was passed among people involved with crack cocaine on Bragg Street.
It was registered to a man in Anderson, S.C., and detectives think it wound up in Raleigh as part of a drug transaction, Garner Lt. Lorie Smith, head of investigations, said Thursday.
Superior Court Judge Paul Ridgeway granted the search warrant March 10 after Robinson laid out his interview with McGregory to help explain why he needed access to the phones.
Taylor was pronounced dead at the crash scene, which was in Raleigh.
Erieyana Holloway, 14, of Raleigh was a passenger in the church van that the Pontiac hit while going north on Hammond Road in Raleigh at what police estimated was 90 mph. She died at WakeMed several hours later. The van driver and a boy who was a passenger did not have life-threatening injuries.
Robinson said McGregory told him the ill-fated trip began on Bragg Street when Taylor flagged him down after he had been “drinking with some girls who live in the area.”
McGregory stopped the 2008 Pontiac G6 when the officer turned on his car’s blue lights, according to both his account and a police report of what happened.
Taylor began yelling at him, however, saying she had the cocaine and was wanted by police and telling him he had to run away from the officer.
When the officer was walking toward the stopped car, it sped off and the chase began, police said.
McGregory told Robinson that Taylor was known to carry a gun and that he saw a knife, though Robinson said neither was found in the wrecked car.
During the chase, Taylor called a man McGregory referred to as her “baby’s daddy” and put him on the phone’s speaker.
The man, whom McGregory told the detective he knows only as Gregory and “Money,” told McGregory he knew where he lived and worked and who his family is. McGregory feared for himself and his family, he told Robinson.
In the interview, McGregory also said he had cocaine in his system after the crash because Taylor had forced him to swallow some.
Police have listed McGregory as living in a hotel on U.S. 70 West in Garner.
McGregory was released from the hospital Tuesday and charged with two counts felony death by vehicle, felony serious injury by vehicle, fleeing to elude arrest, driving after drinking while he is under 21 years old, speeding, reckless driving, driving without a license and failure to appear in court on a previous felony charge.
He had a first court appearance on Wednesday and is scheduled for another appearance April 5. He is being held in the Wake County Detention Center in lieu of $2.1 million bail.
