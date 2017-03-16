Crime

March 16, 2017 6:18 PM

Two students charged after gun found at Raleigh middle school

By T. Keung Hui

khui@newsobserver.com

RALEIGH

Two Wake County students were charged Thursday after a gun was found in a book bag at Carroll Middle School in Raleigh, according to authorities.

Information was received around 8:45 a.m. Thursday about a gun on campus, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office. The tip resulted in a school administrator searching a book bag in the presence of the school resource officer and finding the gun, some marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

One juvenile was charged with possession of a firearm on campus, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia

A second juvenile was charged with possession of a firearm on campus.

Under state law and school board policy, possession of a firearm at school results in an automatic 365-day student suspension.

The incident is still under investigation by the Wake County Sheriff's Office.

T. Keung Hui: 919-829-4534, @nckhui

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Hicks, charged with murdering three Muslim students, makes court appearance

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos