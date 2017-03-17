17-year-old from Cary charged with murder in mother’s 2015 strangulation

A 17-year-old Cary youth was arrested late Thursday and charged with strangling his mother in their Roland Glen Road home in December 2015.
Police took Arnav Uppalapati into custody at a house in the 500 block of North Blount Street in Raleigh about 11:30 p.m., records showed.
Uppalapati is charged with murder in the death of Nalili Tellaprolu. Because he is under 18, the charge carries a maximum penalty of life without parole, not the death penalty, police said.
Tellaprolu was found on the afternoon of Dec. 17, 2015, in the garage of the two-story home.
Uppalapati and a neighbor called police and reported finding Tellaprolu’s body.
A plastic bag was over her head, her feet were inside a car and she had been strangled, the state medical examiner’s office said after an autopsy.
Tellaprolu’s body was covered with multiple bruises and scratches on her face, neck, torso and arms, the autopsy report said, and cartilage in her neck was damaged.
Police said they still are hoping to get more information about the case despite having determined they had enough evidence to arrest Uppalapati. They asked anyone who has information to call the police department at 919-469-4012 or Crime Stoppers at 919-460-4636.
“Our thoughts are with Ms. Tellaprolu’s family and friends as they continue to come to terms with their loss while facing the very tragic outcome of our thorough investigation,” said Police Chief Tony Godwin. “We appreciate the community’s continued support as we did our due diligence in making this arrest.”
