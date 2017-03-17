Police renew request for info in shooting death of Durham man found in December

The Dec. 22 shooting death of Jerod Long remains unsolved, and police Friday renewed their request for information that could lead to a reward.
Long, 38, was found about 5 p.m. after police were sent to a report of shots being fired in the area of a traffic circle where Cherry Creek and Longmont drives meet. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
The CrimeStoppers program offers cash rewards for information that leads to an arrest in felony cases. Callers remain anonymous.
The amount of the reward is determined on a case-by-case basis.
Long, who lived nearby, was lying near a road in the Haven at Research Triangle Park apartments when police found him, they said.
Investigators said at the time that they believed he was walking his dog when multiple bullets struck him.
Anyone with information about Long’s death was asked to call Investigator J. Mitchell at 919-224-9093 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
