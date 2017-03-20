Two arrested on cocaine-trafficking, gun charges at Chapel Hill hotel

Police arrested a 26-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man on several felony drug charges on Sunday, including cocaine trafficking, and a charge of illegal gun possession.
Records showed that police first arrested Virginia Meghan Newberry late Sunday morning at the Red Roof Inn at 5623 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., near the Durham city line.
Newberry was charged with cocaine trafficking, cocaine possession, marijuana possession with an intent to sell it, possessing a felony quantity of marijuana, and possession of a firearm by a felon. She also was charged with having marijuana paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and with failing to show up for court dates on two felony drug charges and three traffic charges.
Sunday afternoon, police arrested Rashod Maurice Richmond at the hotel on the same drug charges as Newberry and gun possession by a felon.
Newberry was convicted in Hanover County last July of felony speeding to elude police and was given a suspended sentence and two years’ probation, state records show. She also was convicted of several traffic violation and misdemeanor pot possession.
Richmond is a felon because of a 2009 conviction in Vance County of felony marijuana possession.
Newberry was being held Monday in the Durham County Detention Center in lieu of $1 million bail. Richmond was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
