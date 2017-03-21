Stopped for panhandling, man arrested for Durham street robbery

Police said they caught one of two suspects accused of robbing a man on Dillard Street because he was panhandling when they answered a complaint two days later.
While officers were talking to Terrell Lamont Brown, 40, about asking for money on the street Saturday night, they found out there was a warrant charging him with armed robbery, felony conspiracy and misdemeanor assault, police said.
The first man arrested, Micanthony Jermel McMillian, 28, was stopped near the intersection of Holloway and Queen streets shortly after the stickup happened, police said. He was charged with armed robbery and felony conspiracy.
The robbery happened near East Main Street about 8 p.m. on Thursday, police said.
A 22-year-old man told them that two men came up to him and demanded money while one of them stuck what the victim thought was a gun in his back.
One of the robbers choked the man from behind, knocked him down and hit him with a board, he told police.
The thieves took his wallet, cash and cigarettes, the victim told police.
Tuesday, McMillian was being held on $100,000 bail and Brown on $150,000.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments