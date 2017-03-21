Murder charged in death of man found near Raleigh greenway; victim identified

An 18-year-old man was charged on Tuesday with murder in the death of a man who was found in a wooded area off Calumet Drive and whom police determined had been strangled.
Jose Humberto Lara-Pineda was accused of killing Fredys Odilo Cid Ramos, 28, whose body was found early Sunday afternoon.
Ramos’ body was in the 3200 block of Calumet Drive near the Crabtree Creek Greenway when it was found. Bicyclists discovered it.
Lara-Puneda was charged after being brought to detective headquarters early in the morning, records showed. He was held without bail in the Wake County Detention Center.
Police initially had listed Lara-Pineda as being 20 years old, which is consistent with three pending traffic citations that state court records show he was issued earlier this year. Police later revised his date of birth, however, making him 18 years old.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments