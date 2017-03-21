Crime

St. Augustine’s student shot, killed in Washington, D.C.

By Abbie Bennett

RALEIGH

A St. Augustine’s University student was shot and killed in Washington, D.C., on Monday, the university confirmed Tuesday.

Ayana McAllister, 19, a freshman criminal justice major, was shot and killed while in Washington for spring break.

McAllister was originally from Maryland.

University spokesman Moses T. Alexander Greene said the university had not released information about McAllister’s death on Monday out of respect for her family.

At about 4:50 p.m. Tuesday the university asked people on Twitter to pray for McAllister’s family. Her father, Anthony McAllister, attended the university and her sister, Ndaja McAllister, is a student, the university said in its tweet.

