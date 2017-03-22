Tech worker charged iPhones worth $235,000 to company card, Raleigh police charge

A man who worked for a Raleigh technology firm used a company credit card to buy more than $235,000 worth of iPhones without authorization over a 14-month period, according to arrest warrants sworn out by police detectives.
The warrants, obtained on Sunday, charge Daniel Steven Simmons, 33, of Raleigh with two counts of embezzling more than $100,000 and two counts of obtaining more than $100,000 by false pretense.
Simmons used a credit car that ICI Digital issued to him, police charged. They said the purchases happened between mid-January 2015 and mid-May last year.
One warrant alleges that Simmons bought $134,753.57 worth of iPhones from The Apple Store. The other warrant says he bought $100,319.08 worth of them from Verizon, Best Buy, Amazon and other retailers.
The charges do not say how many phones were involved.
The warrants give no information on what police think Simmons did with the phones and do not suggest a motive.
According to arrest records, Simmons turned himself in at the Wake County Detention Center on Tuesday morning. he told booking officers that he works for an IT staffing company now.
Simmons was held in lieu of $400,000 bail.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
